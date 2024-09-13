Attack on Indian High Commission in Canada: NIA conducts searches in Punjab

The NIA is conducting searches in Punjab in the case, they said.

Press Trust of India | Posted by Marziya Sharif | Published: 13th September 2024 9:55 am IST
Indian High Commission in Canada
Indian High Commission in Canada- ANI

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday conducted searches in Punjab in connection with its probe into the attack on the Indian High Commission in Canada by pro-Khalistan supporters, officials said.

The anti-terror probe agency had registered a case in this regard in June last year.

The case relates to protest by pro-Khalistani supporters outside the Indian mission in Ottawa, Canada on March 23, 2023, “who raised anti-India slogan, tied Khalistani flags on the boundary wall of the High Commission and hurled two grenades inside the High Commission building”, according to the NIA’s first information report (FIR).

Tags
