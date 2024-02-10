Attack on journalist Nikhil Wagle: 10 BJP workers arrested

Pune: As many as ten BJP workers were arrested on Saturday, February 10, in connection with an attack on senior Marathi journalist Nikhil Wagle in Pune city, urging the Maharashtra government to take action against the culprits.

Arrested workers were identified as Deepak Pote, Ganesh Ghosh, Ganesh Sherla, Raghvendra Mankar, Swapnil Naik, Pratik Desarda, Dushyant Mohol, Datta Sagre, Girish Mankar and Rahul Paygude.

Police also registered a case against Wagle and Pune city unit presidents of the BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress for allegedly violating section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

“The case was registered against them as the event (`Nirbhay Bano’ public meeting) was being held without police permission,” said Sambhaji Kadam, deputy commissioner of police.

The complaint filed by a woman, on which the FIR was based, claimed that she and a few others were protecting Wagle’s car even as some BJP workers hurled stones at the vehicle and injured them.