Attack on Saif Ali Khan: Accused files bail plea, claims FIR ‘imaginary story’

Mumbai: The Bangladeshi national held for allegedly stabbing and injuring actor Saif Ali Khan has moved a bail application before a court here claiming he was innocent and that the FIR against him was an “imaginary story”.

The 54-year-old actor was repeatedly stabbed with a knife inside his 12th floor apartment in upscale Bandra on January 16 this year. He underwent an emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital, from where he was discharged after five days.

Police nabbed Mohammad Shariful Islam (30) two days after the incident from neighbouring Thane. He is lodged at Arthur Road Jail in the metropolis at present.

In his bail plea filed on Friday through advocate Vipul Dushing, the accused asserted he was innocent and that he had no prior criminal record.

His plea stated that the investigation into the incident had practically concluded, with only filing of chargesheet remaining.

It also said critical evidence, including CCTV footage and call records, was already with the prosecution.

Islam poses no threat of tampering with evidence or influencing witnesses, the plea further contended.

“The present FIR is nothing but an imaginary story of the complainant. Therefore, he prays for bail ,” the plea said.

The application also raised concerns about the legality of the arrest, citing disregard for section 47 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The provision mandates that an arrested person should be informed of the grounds of his arrest and of right to bail.

The matter has been adjourned to July 21 for the prosecution’s reply.