Attacks on Christians contradict PM’s message of harmony: Gehlot

He added that Indian culture has always upheld the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', where every citizen has full freedom to practise their faith.

Published: 26th December 2025 8:45 am IST
Jaipur: Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday expressed concern over the reported attacks and disruptions in prayer gatherings of the Christian community in different parts of the country, saying such incidents were “worrying and condemnable”.

In a post on X, Gehlot said that while the Prime Minister Narendra Modi was visiting a church and giving a message of peace and harmony, news of attacks on members of the Christian community from various regions reflected a serious contradiction.

“Symbolic gestures would not be enough, and strict legal action was required against those spreading hatred,” the senior Congress leader said.

He added that Indian culture has always upheld the spirit of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, where every citizen has full freedom to practise their faith.

Gehlot urged the Centre and state governments to uphold the rule of law and ensure that no citizen is forced to celebrate their festival under fear.

