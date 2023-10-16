‘Attempt to politicise Army a dangerous step’, Congress slams Centre

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: Congress on Monday said the Centre was trying to use the Army for carrying out its publicity which was a very dangerous step and urged President Droupadi Murmu to direct the government to immediately stop this.

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “Indian Army is the army of the entire country and we are proud that our brave army never became a part of the internal politics of the country.”

He said that after facing inflation, unemployment and failure on all fronts during the nine and a half years of government, the Modi government is now making a very poor attempt to get its political publicity from the Army.

“This attempt to politicize the army is a very dangerous step,” the Rajya Sabha MP said.

“We request President Draupadi Murmu ji, the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces, to intervene in this matter and direct the Modi government to immediately withdraw this wrong step,” Ramesh added.

The Congress, which has been critical of the government over its Agnipath scheme, OROP and recent disability pension scheme, with this step has got fresh ammo to target the government.

