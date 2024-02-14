Hyderabad: Attendant, driver of HMDA ex-director held for aiding him in graft

Hyderabad: Two more people have been arrested for allegedly aiding arrested officer Shiva Balakrisha in corrupt practices during his tenure as HMDA director. The ACB on Wednesday arrested Habib, who was an attendant of Balakrishna, and his driver Gopi.

According to ACB sources Habib and Gopi played a key role in bringing and shifting bribe amounts. During investigations it was found that the Balakrishna had acquired many properties under the name of the two accused.

It was found that the former HMDA had given Honda City car as a gift to his driver Gopi. Officials said they are in the process of identifying benami properties of the two.

The arrested official, Siva Balakrishna, allegedly acquired substantial assets through embezzlement, including 214 acres of agricultural lands, 29 open plots, seven flats, and luxurious villas across both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The total estimated value of these assets is pegged at Rs 500 crore. However, based on current market rates, the value is speculated to exceed Rs 1,000 crore.

Investigators have uncovered that Balakrishna registered these properties under the names of his family members and relatives, concealing his involvement in the illicit transactions.

The revelations have sent shockwaves through administrative circles, highlighting the pervasive nature of corruption within key government bodies.