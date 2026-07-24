AU warns Houthi attacks threaten Red Sea maritime security

Addis Ababa: The African Union (AU) on Thursday, July 23, strongly condemned attacks claimed by Yemen’s Houthi group against commercial oil tankers in the Red Sea, warning that these actions represent a dangerous escalation with serious implications for regional peace and security.

In a statement, AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf expressed full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed the union’s “unwavering support for the security, sovereignty, and stability” of the country.

Youssouf stressed that attacks against commercial vessels and any attempt to obstruct the free movement of maritime traffic “constitute a grave threat to international maritime security and to the stability of one of the world’s most strategic waterways.”

Underscoring that freedom of navigation and the safety of commercial shipping must be fully respected in accordance with international law, he emphasised that the security of maritime routes in the Red Sea is of vital strategic importance to Africa, Xinhua News Agency reported.

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“Any disruption of commercial shipping risks undermining regional maritime connectivity, global supply chains, energy security, and the economic interests of numerous African states whose trade depends on safe, secure, and uninterrupted access to these sea lanes,” Youssouf said.

He called on the Houthi group to “immediately cease all attacks against commercial shipping, refrain from any action that could further escalate tensions, and fully respect international law governing maritime navigation.”

On Thursday, Yemen’s Houthi group said that it carried out a military operation targeting two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea, claiming that the vessels violated its recently announced maritime restrictions. The group stated the ships were targeted for breaching an embargo imposed by its armed forces on vessels calling at Saudi ports.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump warned that Yemen’s Houthi group and Iran would face “major military punishment” if the Houthis continue attacking ships.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said he was “very disappointed” with the Houthis, accusing the group of “shooting at two Saudi Arabian ships last night.”

The United States would hold Iran responsible if the attacks continue, he said.