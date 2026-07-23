Houthis claim attack on two Saudi oil tankers in Red Sea

Claimed attack threatens Red Sea shipping as regional tensions continue to rise.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published:
An astronaut's view of the Red Sea from space, showing the waterway separating northeastern Africa from the Arabian Peninsula.
The Red Sea, a strategic maritime corridor linking the Suez Canal to the Bab al-Mandeb Strait. Photo: NASA

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed on Thursday, July 23, to have attacked two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea, marking a fresh escalation in regional tensions and raising concerns over the security of one of the world’s busiest maritime trade routes.

In a post on X, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group targeted the Saudi-owned tankers Encelia and Layla for allegedly violating a blockade imposed by the Yemeni Armed Forces. He said the operation was carried out using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones.

Saree also claimed the attack forced nearly 10 commercial vessels to abandon their routes and turn back.

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Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that the Saudi-owned tanker Encelia caught fire after coming under attack in the Red Sea, adding that no crew members were injured.

Citing an official from the Saudi Transport General Authority, Al Ekhbariya said authorities had secured the vessel, ensured the safety of its crew and taken measures to protect the marine environment.

The official said the attack violated international law and established norms safeguarding commercial shipping and maritime personnel. Saudi authorities did not comment on the Houthis’ claim regarding the second tanker, Layla.

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UKMTO reports projectile strike on tanker

Separately, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it had received a report of an incident involving a tanker about 70 nautical miles southwest of Al Shuqaiq, Saudi Arabia.

According to the vessel’s master, the tanker was struck by an unknown projectile, triggering a fire that the crew was working to extinguish. UKMTO said no casualties or environmental damage had been reported. Authorities were investigating the incident, while vessels transiting the area were advised to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.

Houthis announce ‘maritime embargo’ on Saudi Arabia

On Monday, June 20, Yemen’s Houthis have announced a “maritime embargo” against Saudi Arabia following a Yemeni government strike on Houthi-controlled Sanaa airport that prevented an Iranian aircraft from landing.

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Saudi rejects Houthi allegations

Saudi Arabia condemned the Houthis’ declaration of a maritime embargo on Saudi-linked shipping and said it would take steps to safeguard its vessels.

In a statement, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected the Houthis’ accusations that the Kingdom was imposing a blockade on Yemen. It called on the international community to implement relevant UN Security Council resolutions, including Resolution 2216 on Yemen and Resolution 2722 on freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.

The ministry said any measures taken to protect Saudi vessels would be in accordance with international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The latest incident comes as Saudi Arabia has sought to reroute oil exports through the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait amid disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz caused by the ongoing US-Israel war on Iran. The Houthis’ latest actions threaten that alternative route, adding to concerns over the security of a key global maritime trade corridor.

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Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published:

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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