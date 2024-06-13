Auckland celebrates 101st birthday of legendary NTR with fervor

Auckland witnessed a momentous occasion as the New Zealand Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Committee members celebrated the 101st birthday of the legendary Dr. Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) on June 1, 2024. The event, held with great enthusiasm, honored the multifaceted legacy of NTR, the founder of the Telugu Desam Party and a revered actor, producer, director, screenplay writer, philanthropist, and former Chief Minister of the combined state of Andhra Pradesh.

The celebration also marked the unprecedented victory of the Telugu Desam Party in the recent Andhra Pradesh assembly elections, bringing a sense of pride and jubilation among TDP supporters and members.

Prominent TDP leaders and committee members delivered speeches, paying tribute to NTR’s monumental contributions to Indian cinema and politics. They highlighted his visionary leadership, philanthropic efforts, and the indelible mark he left on millions of hearts. Ghouse Majeed said it was an honour to speak on this occasion.

NTR’s dedication to the welfare of the Telugu people and his transformative policies as Chief Minister were fondly remembered.

A significant aspect of the celebration was the blood donation camp organized in NTR’s honor on June 1, 2024. Twenty-two dedicated individuals participated, donating blood to respect and remember the late leader. This act of kindness and community service aligned with NTR’s philanthropic ideals, reflecting his commitment to social welfare and public service. The organizers expressed their gratitude to the volunteers and donors.

The New Zealand TDP Committee’s celebration of NTR’s 101st birthday was a grand success, uniting the Telugu community in Auckland to honor a legendary figure whose contributions continue to inspire generations.