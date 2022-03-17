HMDA’s auction of residential plots in Telangana raises over Rs 500 crore

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) realized a revenue of Rs. 500 crores through the auction of residential plots in Telangana.

These plots are located at Bahadurpally, Thorrur, Mahabubnagar, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kama Reddy, Peddapalli, Adilabad, and Vikarabad districts of the state.

The revenue was generated in the three days as the auction began on March 14 and ended on March 17.

The auction of the plots located in Thorrur has generated the highest revenue of Rs. 152.02 crore whereas, the least revenue i.e., Rs. 0.907 crore was generated by the auction of plots in Vikarabad.

Meanwhile, the auction of the residential plots in Bahadurpally, Telangana attracted the highest average bid of Rs. 29833.83 crore.

Government of #Telangana successfully auctioned residential plots in districts and realised ₹500 crs in last three days

Sharing the details, Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) Special Chief Secretary and Metropolitan Commissioner Arvind Kumar on Twitter said that the auction “reaffirms the robustness of state’s economy and citizens confidence”.