Audi- BMW: All expensive things owned by Riaz Brothers

Mumbai: The Riaz brothers aka Asim Riaz and Umar Riaz have been enjoying massive popularity ever since they became contestants in Salman Khan‘s Bigg Boss season 13 and 15, respectively. It was Asim Riaz who brought a good name to the family by emerging as a runner-up in India’s biggest reality show and his elder brother Umar followed suit. During their time in the Bigg Boss house, they had become regular household names and nothing has changed since then.

Fans are still gaga over them for their musical abilities, their wit, and striking looks and they want to know everything about the Riaz brothers. From their love lives to professional lives, everything is discussed on the internet. So, in this write-up, we decided to compile all the expensive things that these heartthrob brothers own.

Scroll ahead to have a look.

Asim Riaz’s BMW 5 Series M

In 2020, Asim had bought a BMW 5 Series M sportscar worth Rs. 68.4 Lakh. He had taken to Instagram to share a picture of his dream car.

Umar Riaz’s Audi Q7

Umar Riaz has an Audi Q7 which is worth Rs. 82.49 Lakh.

Asim Riaz’s White Royal Enfield Classic 350

Asim is a big motorcycle enthusiast and owns a White Royal Enfield Classic 350 worth Rs. 1.90 Lakh.

Asim Riaz’s sea-facing apartment in Mumbai

Asim Riaz bought a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai in 2020 and while the price of the house is not disclosed, it sure does look swanky and luxurious.