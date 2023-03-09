Video: Audi car catches fire in south Delhi, no one injured

New Delhi: An Audi car caught fire in south Delhi’s Chhattarpur on Thursday afternoon, an official said, adding that no casualty was reported in the incident.

Videos and photographs of the burning high-end car were doing rounds on social media.

According to a senior Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official, a call regarding fire was received at around 3 pm and a fire tender was rushed to the spot.

Audi caught fire near chattarpur metro station delhi at around 1500 today @ndtvvideos @aajtak pic.twitter.com/suzHQaWYdh — اظہر خان (@Khan_Azhar1) March 9, 2023

“No one was injured and the fire was doused within 15 minutes. The exact reason behind the fire in the car is being ascertained,” said the official.