Aurangabad now officially renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Mumbai: The process of renaming Aurangabad and Osmanabad Revenue Divisions in Maharashtra has been officially completed, following which they will now be recognised as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv, respectively, an official said.

The Maharashtra government has issued a notification to formalise the change of names for both divisions, which are located in the Marathwada region.

The Ministry of Home Affairs conveyed its consent, stating that it had “no objection” to the proposed name changes, thus concluding the process of officially renaming these Revenue Divisions in Maharashtra.

Following a comprehensive review of suggestions and objections that were submitted several months ago, the decision to implement these changes at various administrative levels, including sub-divisions, villages, talukas, and districts, has been confirmed.

The initial proposal to rename Aurangabad and Osmanabad was endorsed during the final cabinet meeting of the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, chaired by then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on June 29, 2022, just before his resignation.

The current Eknath Shinde-led government in July 2022 granted cabinet approval to rename the cities of Aurangabad and Osmanabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv, respectively.

This decision was further supported when the Central government granted approval for the renaming of both districts in February this year.