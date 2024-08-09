Aurum Equity Partners to invest USD 400 million for in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Aurum Equity Partners has announced a phased investment of USD 400 million to build a next-generation, AI-powered, green data center in Hyderabad soon. This comes as a continuation of the company’s announcement last year, that it would initially invest USD 50 million.

The announcement was made during a meeting between the company’s representatives and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, and IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu in Palo Alto, California on Friday.

The company decided to establish a 100 MW cutting-edge AI-powered data center designed to cater to both hyper-scalers and enterprises.

Venkat Bussa, CEO and Chairman of Aurum Equity Partners, stated, “Our next-generation data center framework is designed to bridge the digital divide between the rural and urban India. This initiative will make government services such as e-seva, e-payment, and e-education accessible to all, supporting our mission to connect every corner of the nation.”

Speaking after the meeting, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy said, “We are happy that Aurum has decided to build an AI-powered, Green Data Centre, which will create many new jobs in Hyderabad.”

“We are happy with the development. It showcases and underscores the significant rise of Hyderabad as a data center hub. The stress and accent is clearly on AI-powered initiatives and green energy and sustainability,” said Sridhar Babu.