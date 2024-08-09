Leading biotech firm Amgen to setup its new site in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Amgen, a leading American multinational biotechnology company has announced plans to open a new technology and innovation site called Amgen India in Hyderabad.

The site, which will come up in HITEC City, will accelerate digital capabilities across Amgen’s global organization to further advance its pipeline of medicines.

The announcement came after chief minister and Industries minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu met with Dr. David Reese and Mr. Som Chattopadhyay at Amgen’s R&D site in San Francisco.

Hyderabad was selected for its world-class talent in medicine, life sciences, data sciences, and artificial intelligence (AI). The site can accommodate up to 3,000 people and will be operational in Q4 2024, a press release informed.

“Amgen has been a leader in biotechnology for over 40 years and establishing this new site in India, a country known for its world-class technology and life sciences talent, marks a significant step forward in our journey to deliver on our mission to serve patients,” said David M Reese, M.D., executive vice president and chief technology officer at Amgen.

Amgen India will initially focus on building and accelerating new technology solutions and digital capabilities that will enhance efficiencies across the enterprise. The site will offer roles in AI, data science, life science, and other global capabilities.

Som Chattopadhyay has been appointed as the national executive for India to lead Amgen’s expanded presence in the country.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed pride in welcoming Amgen to Hyderabad, stating that the city is a hub for innovation and technology. He added that Amgen’s mission to serve patients will be inspiring for the world-class talent in the region.

Sridhar Babu emphasized the government’s commitment to partnering with Amgen to ensure their success in Telangana and expressed excitement about the promising, long-term collaboration.