Revanth visits Apple HQ in California, pitches Hyderabad, Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Friday, August 9, visited Apple Park, the corporate headquarters of Apple Inc. in Cupertino, California and Reddy said that he made a strong pitch to the technology behemoth to invest in Hyderabad and Telangana.

The 175-acre campus, renowned for its innovative design and sustainability features, served as a backdrop for the chief minister’s pitch to Apple executives.

During the visit, Revanth Reddy, accompanied by IT and Industries minister D Sridhar Babu and senior officials, emphasized several initiatives in Telangana including the establishment of a new Electronics Park, a Skills University, an AI City, and a Future City, all designed to foster technological advancement and economic growth in the region.

The discussions focused on how these initiatives could align with Apple’s interests in manufacturing, public policy, and healthcare sectors.

Revanth Reddy expressed optimism about the outcomes of the talks, stating that the cordial discussions with Apple executives could lead to fruitful collaborations that would benefit both Hyderabad and Telangana.

Revanth’s visit to US

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s visit to the United States is part of a strategic 12-day tour aimed at attracting significant investments to Telangana. The tour which began on August 5 and will end on August 10, included meetings with various multinational companies and key stakeholders across multiple sectors.

The primary goal of Revanth Reddy’s tour is to promote Telangana as a prime investment destination. He aims to build on previous successes, such as securing investments worth Rs 42,000 crore during a trip to Davos earlier this year.

This visit marks his second international tour since taking office in December 2023.

Revanth Reddy’s meetings with CEOs

So far, he has met with the CEO of Cognizant and held discussions with senior leadership from Cigna, Arcesium, Corning, Zoetis, and Rapid7 in New York.

These meetings are expected to lead to potential collaborations in the IT and healthcare sectors, with the Telangana government anticipating substantial investment commitments.

The meeting between Reddy and Cognizant’s CEO, Ravi Kumar S, resulted in an expansion agreement for the IT services giant. Cognizant plans to establish a new facility in Hyderabad, spanning over one million square feet, which will create more than 15,000 new jobs in the region.

On August 6, he met with executives from PepsiCo and HCA Healthcare, focusing on opportunities in food processing and healthcare services, respectively.

A notable outcome of these discussions was a commitment from HCA Healthcare to explore partnerships in healthcare infrastructure development in Telangana.

In Washington D.C., the meeting with the World Bank President centred on skill development initiatives, where both parties discussed potential collaborations that could enhance educational and vocational training programs in the state.

This partnership is expected to provide a significant boost to Telangana’s workforce development efforts.

In Texas, meetings with Charles Schwab and American Airlines aimed to explore opportunities for investment in the financial services and aviation sectors. The discussions included the possibility of American Airlines expanding its operations in Hyderabad.