Telangana CM Revanth lands in US to attract investments

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has embarked on a significant 12-day investment tour to the United States and South Korea, aimed at attracting industrial investments to the state.

The CMO in a press release said that the chief minister landed in New York around 9:30 am in Indian Standard Time (IST).

“The team is eager to kickstart 10 days of meetings, discussions, and deliberations with top government and business leaders in the USA and South Korea,” it added.

This trip follows a prior foreign tour and comes after a busy budget session in the assembly.

The primary goal of the tour is to engage with multinational companies and secure investment agreements, with expectations of formalizing deals worth approximately Rs 16,000 crore.

Chief Minister Shri @revanth_anumula has just landed in New York, accompanied by Minister for Industries and IT Shri @OffDSB and senior officials. The team is eager to kickstart 10 days of meetings, discussions, and deliberations with top government and business leaders in the… pic.twitter.com/8GOBCa1npx — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) August 4, 2024

Reddy’s itinerary includes visits to major cities such as New Jersey, Washington D.C., New York, San Francisco, and Seoul.

He is scheduled to meet with high-profile executives from companies like PepsiCo, Apple, Google, and Amazon, among others.

In the U.S., Reddy will participate in various meetings, including a CEO Roundtable lunch hosted by the Consul General of India, and discussions with leaders from sectors including IT, healthcare, and manufacturing.

His engagements will also feature meetings with the World Bank president and visits to corporate headquarters like Charles Schwab and American Airlines in Dallas.