Australia announces first day of Eid Al-Fitr

The Australian Fatwa Council has announced that Friday, April 21, will be the last day of Ramzan and Saturday will be the first day of Eid Al-Fitr and the start of the month of Shawwal 1444/2023.

The statement released confirmed that after inquiries to local and international observatories in Sydney, Eid A-Fitr 2023 will be on Saturday, April 22, and the first day of the month of Shawwal 1444 AH.

“In Perth, Western Australia, the new moon of the month will be born on April 20, 2023, at 12.12 pm AWST, the sun sets on the same day at 5.50 pm while the moon will set at 5.54 pm, this is not a sufficient time to sight the new moon of the month of Shawwal on that night, Therefore, Friday, April 21, 2023, will be the last day of the Month of Ramadan 1444AH,” the Council adds.

It further explained that the method by which the Mufti of Australia and the Australian Fatwa Council determined the end of Ramzan, the first days of Shawwal and the day of Eid Al-Fitr, is based on the calculated birth of the moon before sunset, the duration of the moon setting after sunset and the possibility of seeing the moon. This is a method that has been adopted by many eminent and reputable global scholars councils.

“The Australian National Imams Council and the Australian Fatwa Council acknowledge, understand and respect imams and scholars who may have a different opinion, and ask all Muslims to respect the different opinions on this subject and work for the unity of the Muslim community in preserving the common values ​​and interests they all share,” it said.

عاجل: مجلس الإفتاء الأسترالي يعلن أن يوم السبت هو يوم عيد الفطر في أستراليا نظرا لتأكيد الحسابات الفلكية عدم إمكانية رؤية الهلال مساء يوم الخميس، وذلك كما ورد في نص البيان. pic.twitter.com/UO0Du5QuaE — مركز الفلك الدولي (@AstronomyCenter) April 18, 2023

What is Eid Al-Fitr?

At the end of the holy month of Ramzan, Eid Al-Fitr is a holiday that marks the end of a full month of fasting. Practices vary around the world but usually include morning prayers, public holidays, visits with family and friends, new clothes and henna, gift-giving and charitable contributions.