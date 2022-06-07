Australia skipper Finch win toss and opt to field against SL in 1st T20I

Colombo: Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to field against Sri Lanka in the first T20I match of the three-match series, here at R Premadasa Stadium, on Tuesday.

Speaking at the toss, Finch said, “We will bowl first, looks like a very good wicket and we back ourselves to chase any score down. A bit dry, but should be a good batting surface once the ball goes soft. Maxwell has shown both for Australia and in the IPL that he can bowl at any time and at any stage of the game, so we are happy to go with just one specialist spinner.”

On the other hand, Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka said, “The boys have performed well with their respective franchises in the IPL and this is a confident side. We have grown as a team over the past few months. Happy to bat first, looks like a good surface.”

Australia Playing XI: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood.

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana.