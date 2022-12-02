Australian university hails NEP 2020

New Delhi: The Central Queensland University (CQU) Australia has welcomed the India’s New National Eduction policy 2020. Professor Nick Klomp, Vice Chancellor and President, CQU, who is in india, said that the NEP is not only beneficial to Indian and foreign students but it also paved the way to foreign university to collaborate with Indian Institution.

Professor Nick is also in favour of industry-based syllabus and professional courses suggested in the NEP 2020.

Visiting India to celebrate 20 years of association with India, Professor Nick Klomp, VC of CQU, during an interview said, “We are committed to imparting quality education, training and internship programmes, a holistic learning environment. The Central Queensland University of Australia stands ready to deliver innovative teaching, training, and research partnerships to the Indian subcontinent as well.”

Elaborating on the association with India, the VC further spoke about CQ University’s 10-year old partnership with New Delhi’s Salaam Baalak Trust that has sponsored the education of over 85 under-privileged students since its inception.

He said “The Australian academic institution is looking forward to more Indian students pursuing higher education from here. Before the pandemic, more than 2500 Indian students sought admission at CQU every year. The figure dipped to 1800 during the pandemic, however, the numbers are now rising steadily, and will reach the pre-COVID figures soon.”

Also Read Ex-Australian PM censured in Parliament over secret portfolios

With holistic education and placement offers, CQU is enthusiastic to receive more Indian student applications in the upcoming intakes, the VC added.

He said that CQU is most ‘preferred study abroad destinations’ for Indian students. Citing important reasons behind this, he said’ “what sets CQU apart from the rest in Australia is the fact that the University further guarantees a fully sponsored post-graduate course in ‘Entrepreneurship’ to students who are unable to secure a job within the first six months of their graduation. This empowers students to start their own venture in case of no employment, with relevant skill sets to their benefit.”

“The University promises high-value returns and one of the highest starting salary packages in the disciplines of Engineering and Technology among all institutes in the island country. Ranked among the top 2 per cent of universities worldwide for graduate employment success, CQU delivers outstanding return on investments to the students under its Graduate Guarantee Program,” he added.

The employability rate of one’s degree programme at a foreign university is growing to be the most influential characteristics behind its selection. Working to deliver to this notion, CQU in Australia has found itself in a position to claim 100 per cent full-time employment in the disciplines of Engineering and Technology, the VC said.

Professor Nick said that CQU curriculum is keen on exposing students to the industry during their degree in the form of internships, apprenticeships, or trainee programmes with their global industry partners, the Government, and the community. For most students, opportunities with these players convert into full-time employment after graduation, offering the best ROIs, he added.