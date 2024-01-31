Authorities launch survey of ‘enemy properties’ in Karnataka

Bengaluru: The Custodian of Enemy Property for India (CEPI) has initiated a survey of 24 properties identified as ‘enemy property’ in Karnataka, offering the state government the first opportunity to acquire them on a lease basis for public use.

These properties, left behind by citizens of Pakistan and China, are located in Bengaluru city, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, and Udupi districts, with private individuals currently encroaching on them.

Representatives from CEPI’s Mumbai regional office conducted the survey, and the state government is expected to submit a proposal to take possession of these properties on a long-term lease basis.

Speaking to Siasat.com Bangalore urban district deputy commissioner, KA Dayananda said that if the government does not opt for a lease, CEPI has plans to auction these properties. The properties, currently encroached upon and hosting businesses such as petrol stations and hotels, fall under the purview of the ‘Enemy Property Act 1968.

There are 9,406 such properties across India, with Karnataka accounting for 24. Bengaluru alone hosts six ‘enemy properties,’ collectively worth approximately Rs 500 crore, spread across posh locations such as Raj Bhavan Road, Vittal Mallya Road, and Victory Road in Bengaluru.

The Union Home Ministry recently empowered respective deputy commissioners to address encroachments on ‘enemy properties’, allowing for subsequent auctions. This initiative, launched in March of the previous year, aims to clear encroachments nationwide. Among the notable ‘enemy properties’ in Bengaluru are those owned by Josephine Rajamma Xavier on Victoria Road (two properties), Syed Abdul Shukkur on 2nd Main Road in Kalasipalya, and Maryam Mirza Khalili on Raj Bhavan Road (two properties). Another property on Vithala Mallya Road is attributed to Michael Thom.

This move signifies the state government’s proactive stance in reclaiming and utilising ‘enemy properties’ for public benefit, aligning with the broader national effort to address and repurpose such properties across the country.