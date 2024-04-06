Authorities shut gates of Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid ahead of Shab-e-Qadr

Srinagar: A day after Jumatul-Vida prayers were disallowed in Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid, the authorities on Saturday closed the gates of the historic mosque ahead of the Shab-e-Qadr, which will be observed later tonight.

Police asked people to vacate mosque premises after the gates were closed.

“Authorities closed the gates of Jamia Masjid while the police asked people to vacate the mosque premises. The Auqaf was informed that the observance of taraweeh or Shab Khani on the auspicious occasion of Shab-E-Qadr will not be permitted at the Jama Masjid,” Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar said in a statement.

The last Friday prayers of this Ramzan were not allowed to be held at the mosque by authorities and Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, head of the mosque management body who was scheduled to lead the prayers, was placed under house arrest.

“Anjuman Auqaf expresses profound disappointment at the decision of the authorities and strongly condemns this repressive measure,” the statement said.