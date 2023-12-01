Friday prayers not allowed at Srinagar Jamia Masjid for 8th week in a row

Anjuman Auqaf, the mosque's management body said the administration must remove "undue restrictions" on the mosque and Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 1st December 2023 5:11 pm IST
Friday prayers disallowed at Jamia Masjid for 7 weeks in a row: Anjuman Auqaf
Jamia Masjid in Srinagar.

Srinagar: Anjuman Auqaf, the management body of the Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta here, alleged that the Jammu and Kashmir administration did not allow Friday prayers for the eighth consecutive week.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

“Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid today reiterated its concern and resentment against disallowing Friday prayers at the largest place of worship in Kashmir for the eighth consecutive Friday, and also against the house detention of Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq who was not allowed to carry out his religious duties,” a statement from the management body of the grand mosque said.

Also Read
Friday prayers disallowed at Jamia Masjid for 7 weeks in a row: Anjuman Auqaf

It said the administration must remove “undue restrictions” on the mosque and the Mirwaiz.

MS Education Academy

It said the centuries-old pulpit and Mihrab’ of the grand mosque have been silent for the eighth consecutive Friday.

“Such hostile acts by the administration are not only tantamount to interference in religious affairs but also seriously hurt the feelings and sentiments of the people,” it added.

People have a deep religious and emotional attachment to the Jamia Masjid, Srinagar and the Mirwaiz, it said.

Placing restrictions on Mirwaiz amounts to denying him his religious freedom, it added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 1st December 2023 5:11 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button