Friday prayers disallowed at Jamia Masjid for 7 weeks in a row: Anjuman Auqaf

Srinagar: Anjuman Auqaf, the management body of the Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta here, alleged that the Jammu and Kashmir administration did not allow the Friday prayers for the seventh consecutive week.

“The administration’s decision to disallow Friday prayers at the valley’s largest place of worship the historic Central Jama Masjid Srinagar for the seventh consecutive Friday and placing Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq under continued house detention to restrict him from carrying out his religious duties is extremely unfortunate and reprehensible,” the Anjuman said in a statement.

It said the actions of the government were contrary to its own claims that the situation in Kashmir is normal.

“On one hand, the government claims every day that the situation in Kashmir is normal, but it is a pity that contrary to these claims, even on the seventh Friday, the mosque was forcibly closed …. This way, the centuries-old minbar and mihrab of the mosque the great place of worship in Kashmir were again silent,” it added.