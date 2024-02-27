Telangana: Authorities warn of criminal case for misconduct in Intermediate exams

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced that criminal charges will be filed against candidates who are found to be involved in misconduct during the Intermediate examinations.

TSBIE secretary Shruthi Ojha said at a press conference on February 26 that the board will taking strict action to prevent any kind of misconduct during the examinations.

According to the Secretary, impersonating a candidate or copying during an exam will result in debarment and perhaps criminal prosecution. “CCTV cameras have been installed in each examination centres across the state. District officers are authorised to deploy additional CCTV cameras in school buildings where necessary, ensuring full operational functionality before the start of exams,” Shruthi Ojha said.

According to TSBIE, 9,80 lakh first and second-year Intermediate students will take exams from February 28 to March 19. The board has appointed 27,900 invigilators and chief superintendents for each center. In each district, up to 75 flying squads consisting of personnel from the revenue, police, and education agencies have been established.

Furthermore, 200 sitting squads have been set up to stop examination center malpractice. District observers will be assigned by head office as an extra layer of supervision on all exam days.

Principals and management have received a strong warning from the board not to deny students their hall passes for whatever reason, and any such actions will result in disciplinary action.