Telangana inter first, second year hall tickets released – Download them online

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) has released hall tickets for inter first and second years, and they can be downloaded online.

To download them, candidates can visit the official BIE portal and enter their SSC/previous year hall ticket number along with their date of birth.

Colleges in Telangana can download Inter first, second year hall tickets

In addition to individual downloads (click here), colleges have the option to download hall tickets through their respective logins and distribute them.

Candidates with downloaded hall tickets, even without the college principal’s signature, will be permitted to appear in the examination.

What to do if discrepancies are found in hall ticket?

The board advises students to thoroughly check details such as photo, signature, name, medium, and subjects on the hall ticket.

If any discrepancies are identified, students are instructed to promptly bring them to the attention of the college principal or district intermediate education officer.