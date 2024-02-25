IMD Hyderabad forecasts rainfall in these Telangana districts, issues yellow alert

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted rainfall in many districts in Telangana and issued a yellow alert for today and tomorrow.
Yesterday, several districts experienced rainfall.
IMD Hyderabad’s forecast for today’s rainfall
According to the weather department, Kumaram Bheem, Mancherial, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, J. Bhupalpally, Mulugu, B. Kothagudem, Sangareddy, and Vikarabad districts of Telangana are expected to receive rainfall today. A yellow alert has been issued for these districts.
IMD Hyderabad also predicts rainfall tomorrow in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem, Nirmal, Jagtial, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, and Vikarabad.
Rainfall in Telangana yesterday
As per the data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), yesterday, rains ranging from 0.5-31.8 mm occurred in various districts of the state, with the highest recorded at 31.8 mm in Nalgonda.
Following is list of districts that witnessed rainfall over 15 mm on Saturday:
|Districts
|Rainfall (in mm)
|Nalgonda
|31.8
|Siddipet
|22.5
|Rajanna Sircilla
|16.8
|Rangareddy
|15.5
|Narayanpet
|15
Now, with IMD Hyderabad issuing a yellow alert for today and tomorrow, it is highly likely that rainfall will be witnessed in several districts in Telangana.