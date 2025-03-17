Autistic persons are not patients, only different; treat them with empathy

Individuals with Autism possess unique perspectives on passion, empathy, intimacy, love, caring, and a sense of humour. These perspectives often diverge from what society typically values, but they are a source of enlightenment and appreciation for the diversity of human experience. The societal pressure to conform to normative behaviour can be particularly daunting for these individuals, and it’s crucial that we understand and empathise with their unique challenges rather than labelling them as ‘patients’ with ‘mind blindness.’

Autism is not a disease that needs to be cured or tolerated. As Liana Holliday Willey (1959), the celebrated American author who was diagnosed with Autism in her 30s, rightly states, “Autism is not something that needs to be ‘cured.’ It is something that needs to be understood and accepted.” This understanding and acceptance, rather than a cure, is what individuals with Autism genuinely need. It’s a powerful call for compassion and empathy, the key to fostering a more inclusive society.

Creative exploration

Autism has been the subject of captivating, creative exploration, fostering empathy and respect for this unique difference. People need to understand that Autism is not a disease; it is a difference that deserves respect. How could a gripping mystery narrative be crafted through the neurodiverse experience?

A renowned British author, Mark Haddon (1962), provides a compelling answer in his debut novel, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime (2005). A page-turning mystery is narrated by a 15-year-old autistic boy, Christopher Boone. The novel was awarded the White Bread Book Award. Equally compelling is Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close by Jonathan Safrom Foer (1977), a nuanced portrayal of 9-year-old autistic boy Oskar Schell, who tries to come to terms with the profound impact of 9/11.

Not much is known in Urdu circles about Autism and its psychological impact. Medical and physical effects, poignant and creative depictions in the form of a poem, short story, novel, or drama, are nowhere to be found. It is the turn of the noted playwright, storyteller, and influencer Jawaid Danish to draw the curtain on continual and nagging privation. He produced an evocative and moving solo play in Urdu, “Han Mera Razi Autistic Hai (Yes, My Son Razi is Autistic), and it caught on. His wife, Uzma Danish, elegantly rendered it into English, creating waves. This translation into multiple languages, including German, Russian, French, Greek, Hindi, Albanian, Uzbek, Indonesia Bahasa, Danish, Persian, Azerbaijani, Pashtu, Bengali, Tajiki, Arabic, Sindhi, Filipino, Sindhi, and Japanese, has made this the first Urdu book to reach a global audience. It is equally heartening to see that Namak Publication (2024) has published translations in 19 languages together.

Razi represents God’s will

The heart-rending narrative explores the trials and tribulations of a mother witnessing the neurodiverse experience of his son. The name of the autistic child is quite suggestive; Razi is not a curse from heaven; he represents God’s will (Raza) instead. The solo play begins with the monologue of his mother, “Today is Autism Day. It is a day of awareness, but whose awareness is it? Is it our awareness or the awareness about Autism? In fact, today is a special day for me, too; it is actually an extraordinary special day! It is my Razi’s birthday today. My darling is all of three years old today. I love my baby, my Raza. His name means, “Will” in Urdu; perhaps he is God’s Will. We call him Razi, with love.

The mother vividly describes how Razi navigates the world around him. The last few sentences create a strong sense of empathy (distinctly different from sympathy or apathy), and the mother encapsulates what one gets if one raises an autistic child,” Everything that Razi has taught me, everything I have learnt, is just patience …more patience. I have learnt this, and I would request you to see Autism not as a disability but as a different type of ability. Instead of looking for what is lacking in these sweet angels, look for what is there. Encourage them for their little accomplishments. Instead of noticing that he seems abnormal or does not make eye contact, you should be happy that he never lies, plays fair, makes fun of anyone, and never passes judgment. Children like these only want love and attention from their parents, friends, and society. That’s it. They need your unconditional love. You would be surprised to see that your neighbourhood’s unique needs, kids can become your lovable friends. Oh, I thought you were sleeping. Or have you been quietly listening to my story the whole time? My sweetheart, I do love your smile. Come, get up, let us go to the park. I will take you on the swing.” Jawaid Danish deserves plaudits for writing such an empathy-filled solo play, and his not run-of-the-mill play is destined to blaze a new trail in Urdu where drama and theatre hardly have a vibrant presence. Besides publishing the solo play, Javed Danish recited it in various places in India and abroad. Recently, he presented it in a multilingual literary festival held at Udaipur, wonderfully curated by well-known fiction writer Dr Sarwat Khan.

Shafey Kidwai is a well-known bilingual critic and author of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan: Reason, Religion and Nation (Routledge.