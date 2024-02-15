Auto, cab drivers to join Bharat Bandh tomorrow in Telangana

Hyderabad: Auto-rickshaw and cab services in Hyderabad will come to a halt on Friday, February 16, due to a protest by drivers against the new Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, which increases jail terms in hit-and-run cases.

The strike is expected to affect various transportation services, including those provided by Ola, Uber, Rapido, and porter cabs.

Shaik Salauddin, the founder and state president of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers union (TGPWU), has expressed support for the striking workers and their unions and emphasized the need for comprehensive measures to protect the rights and welfare of gig and platform workers.

“The Joint Platform of Central Trade Unions has given a call to observe a nationwide General Strike on 16 February 2024. @TGPWU stands in solidarity with the striking workers and their unions. We demand from the central and state governments:

1. Implementation of a law for all Gig and Platform Workers.

2. Creation of a Welfare board for all gig and platform workers, and social security like ESI, PF, maternity, and pension benefits.

3. Ensure fair wages for all Gig and Platform Workers

4. Withdraw Section 106 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS), which stipulates imprisonment up to 10 years, and a fine, or both, for escaping an accident spot and not reporting the incident to a police officer,” a press release read.