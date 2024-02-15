Farmers intensify stir, call for ‘Bharat Bandh’ tomorrow

To intensify their agitation over various demands, farmers’ unions have called for a ‘Gramin Bharat Bandh’ or nationwide strike on Friday, February 16.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has urged all farmers’ unions and organisations across the country to take part in the bandh as the Modi government refuses to yield.

The call comes after scores of farmers, mainly from Punjab, were stopped by the Haryana police by placing barricades and dropping tear gas shells through drones near Ambala, about 200 kilometres away from the national capital.

Delhi Police have also maintained that they would not let the protesting farmers enter the capital, come what may. More than 30,000 tear gas shells have been ordered by the Delhi security force, the Hindustan Times reported.

Also Read Delhi Chalo: Farmers use kites against drones dropping tear gas shells

Who will be affected?

According to reports, transportation, agricultural activities, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) rural works, private offices, village shops, and rural industrial and service sector institutions are expected to remain closed.

However, it is unlikely that newspaper distribution centers, ambulances, marriages, medical shops, and students attending board exams will be impacted.

Farmers have been protesting against the Central Government’s ‘apathetic’ attitude towards providing a legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP) and other agricultural reforms such as strengthening the MGNREGS (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee), ensuring pension and social security and many others.