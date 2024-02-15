Delhi Chalo: Farmers use kites against drones dropping tear gas shells

Farmers, mainly from Punjab, have been protesting against the Central Government's 'apathetic' attitude towards giving a legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP) and other agricultural reforms

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th February 2024 4:42 pm IST
Delhi Chalo: Farmers use kites to take on drone dropping tear gas shells
Patiala: Farmers face tear gas used by the police to disperse them during the second day of their 'Delhi Chalo' march, at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, near Patiala on Wednesday (PTI Photo)

A few young farmers taking part in the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march, on Thursday, February 15, took to flying kites to crash government-deployed drones.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Haryana Police are using these drones to drop tear gas shells on the protesting farmers at the Shambhu border near Ambala.

“We are flying kites to bring the drone down,” said one of the young farmers, adding they are trying to entangle the drone’s rotors through the long threads, in the hope of crashing them.

MS Education Academy

On Wednesday, tensions ran high between security forces and the farmers after tear gas and pellet guns were used on the latter to stop them from marching to the national capital, leaving many farmers injured.

Also Read
Centre to talk with protesting farmers once again tomorrow in Punjab

Even though Union agriculture minister Arjun Munda stressed the importance of constructive dialogue and urged farmers to avoid actions disrupting normal life for the common man, farmers have been adamant stating that the Centre is only worried about their corporate friends.

Farmers, mainly from Punjab, have been protesting against the Central Government’s apathetic attitude to give a legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP) and other agricultural reforms.  

(With PTI inputs)

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th February 2024 4:42 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button