Delhi Chalo: Farmers use kites against drones dropping tear gas shells

A few young farmers taking part in the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march, on Thursday, February 15, took to flying kites to crash government-deployed drones.

Farmers are flying kites to stop the drones being sent by the police for surveillance and releasing tear gas shells on the #ShambhuBorder.#FarmersProtest #FarmersProtest2024 #DelhiChalo pic.twitter.com/exfmQkiKSC — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) February 14, 2024

Haryana Police are using these drones to drop tear gas shells on the protesting farmers at the Shambhu border near Ambala.

“We are flying kites to bring the drone down,” said one of the young farmers, adding they are trying to entangle the drone’s rotors through the long threads, in the hope of crashing them.

On Wednesday, tensions ran high between security forces and the farmers after tear gas and pellet guns were used on the latter to stop them from marching to the national capital, leaving many farmers injured.

Indian Police is using pellet guns against protesting farmers near borders of Delhi. Pellet guns can cause serious eye injuries and can make people go blind. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has asked India to stop using them in the past. #FarmersProtest2024 pic.twitter.com/tj5qZcCXIT — Watch the State (@watchthestate) February 15, 2024

Even though Union agriculture minister Arjun Munda stressed the importance of constructive dialogue and urged farmers to avoid actions disrupting normal life for the common man, farmers have been adamant stating that the Centre is only worried about their corporate friends.

Farmers, mainly from Punjab, have been protesting against the Central Government’s apathetic attitude to give a legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP) and other agricultural reforms.

