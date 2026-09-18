Auto driver booked for threatening minor girl in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A Rapido autorickshaw driver was booked for threatening a 17-year-old girl in Hyderabad on Friday, September 18.

According to the Jubilee Hills Police, the accused was identified as Shiva, who allegedly demanded extra money from the girl after dropping her at a coaching institute on Thursday, September 17. During the journey, the driver allegedly took a longer route, leading to a higher fare.

After the ride ended, the app showed a fare of Rs 187, but the driver allegedly demanded an additional amount from the girl. When she refused, he reportedly snatched her mobile phone and threatened to assault her.

Concerned for his daughter’s safety, the father transferred the extra amount to the driver through Google Pay. However, Shiva allegedly continued to behave aggressively, police said.

Based on the complaint by the girl’s father, the police registered a case under Sections 308(2) (extortion), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 74 (use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) of the BNS and Sections 11 (sexual harassment) and 12 (penalty for sexual harassment) of the POCSO Act.