Auto drivers seek fare revision amid rising fuel prices in Karnataka

Bengaluru: With fuel prices and living expenses continuing to rise across Karnataka, auto-rickshaw drivers in Bengaluru have appealed to the state government for immediate relief measures, including revision of auto meter fares and support for their children’s education expenses.

Members of the Snehajeevi Drivers Trade Union submitted their demands to the government, stating that the sharp increase in petrol, diesel, CNG and LPG prices has severely affected their livelihoods. The union said the recent hike in fuel prices, reportedly influenced by global crude oil fluctuations and rising import costs amid the Iran-US conflict, has pushed many drivers into financial distress.

Auto drivers alleged that despite working nearly 14 hours a day, it has become increasingly difficult to manage household expenses due to inflation and the rising cost of essential commodities. They pointed out that reduced earnings caused by low fares offered through cab aggregator platforms have further worsened their economic condition.

The union has urged the government to implement a uniform “One City, One Rate” policy for auto fares across the state and revise the existing meter tariff to reflect current fuel prices and operational costs.

In addition to fare revision, the drivers have made a significant demand seeking government assistance for payment of school fees for their children. They argued that many families dependent on auto-rickshaw income are struggling to afford education expenses due to mounting financial pressure.

The trade union appealed to the Karnataka government to intervene immediately and introduce welfare measures for auto drivers, warning that continued price hikes without support could further impact the lives of thousands of families dependent on the transport sector.