Auto, hire vehicles strike in Hyderabad on February 16

The strike is part of a national general bandh over the recent changes made to the hit and run law that attracts an imprisonment of up to 10 years and a hefty fine.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th February 2024 3:51 pm IST

Hyderabad: Autos and hire vehicles in Hyderabad have called for a strike on February 16 as part of a national general bandh over changes introduced in hit-and-run law.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Apart from auto drivers in Hyderabad, hire vehicles, including ride aggregator drivers, will take part in the strike in protest against a provision in the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, which attracts punishment of up to 10 years or a fine of Rs 7 lakh for drivers who cause a serious road accident by negligent driving and run away without informing the police or any official from the administration.

Across the country, hire vehicle drivers across the country have urged for the implementation of the Social Security Bill passed in 2020 for unorganised workers.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
BJP eyes Hyderabad LS seat, aims to dethrone Asaduddin Owaisi

In Telangana, the bandh has been called demanding a fare price for auto and cab drivers, replicating the one in Karnataka, alongside a welfare board and a social security law.

Additionally, several auto drivers in Telangana have expressed displeasure over the free bus rides for women under the Mahalaxmi Scheme introduced by the Congress government in Telangana.

According to media reports, as many as thirteen autorickshaw drivers have died by suicide or cardiac arrest between December 24, 2023, and January 26. However, Siasat.com has been unable to verify the claims.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th February 2024 3:51 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button