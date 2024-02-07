Auto, hire vehicles strike in Hyderabad on February 16

Hyderabad: Autos and hire vehicles in Hyderabad have called for a strike on February 16 as part of a national general bandh over changes introduced in hit-and-run law.

Apart from auto drivers in Hyderabad, hire vehicles, including ride aggregator drivers, will take part in the strike in protest against a provision in the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, which attracts punishment of up to 10 years or a fine of Rs 7 lakh for drivers who cause a serious road accident by negligent driving and run away without informing the police or any official from the administration.

Across the country, hire vehicle drivers across the country have urged for the implementation of the Social Security Bill passed in 2020 for unorganised workers.

In Telangana, the bandh has been called demanding a fare price for auto and cab drivers, replicating the one in Karnataka, alongside a welfare board and a social security law.

Additionally, several auto drivers in Telangana have expressed displeasure over the free bus rides for women under the Mahalaxmi Scheme introduced by the Congress government in Telangana.

According to media reports, as many as thirteen autorickshaw drivers have died by suicide or cardiac arrest between December 24, 2023, and January 26. However, Siasat.com has been unable to verify the claims.