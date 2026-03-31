Auto LPG shortage in Telangana: Uttam to seek Centre’s intervention

Hyderabad: Telangana Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy has announced that he will write to Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, urging immediate intervention to resolve the ongoing LPG shortage affecting vehicles in the state.

The minister stated that the crisis has primarily been caused by delays in the arrival of LPG cargo ships. To address the issue, he convened an emergency meeting on Monday at the Secretariat with major LPG suppliers.

Civil Supplies Commissioner Stephen Ravindra, Hyderabad Collector Harichandana, and representatives from companies such as IOCL, GoGas, Total Energies, and Super Gas attended the meeting.

Speaking after the meeting, Uttam Kumar Reddy emphasized the need for public sector oil companies like Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to enhance LPG supply to mitigate the shortage.

Supply not meeting demand

He highlighted the scale of the problem: while the daily demand for auto LPG stands at around 202 tonnes, only about 147 tonnes are currently available due to international supply disruptions.

Notably, private companies account for nearly 75 percent of auto LPG supply, whereas public sector firms are performing relatively better. IOCL alone is supplying approximately 35 tonnes per day.

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The minister also pointed out infrastructure issues. Out of 143 LPG outlets in and around Hyderabad (116 within the city and 27 inside and outside the Outer Ring Road), 23 are currently non-operational.

Private suppliers are sourcing bulk LPG from terminals located in Krishnapatnam, Jaigarh and Mumbai in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, which has further complicated logistics amid delays, he added.