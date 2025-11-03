Auto or Audi? Maharashtra driver’s luxury auto goes viral

Maharashtra: In Maharashtra, an auto-rickshaw driver has become an internet sensation after turning his normal three-wheeler into a luxury.

A viral video from Vidarbha shows the modified auto fitted with features usually found in high-end cars.

The driver has installed air conditioning, power windows, and even convertible seats in his auto. The upgraded vehicle has four doors, two on each side, and a rear seat that can be turned into a bed, making it comfortable for long journeys. There’s also extra luggage space at the back, giving passengers both comfort and convenience.

The video quickly spread across social media, where people were amazed by the driver’s creativity and engineering skills.

Many users praised his innovation, calling the auto “luxurious” and “better than some cars.” One user even remarked saying, “Elon Musk, please see this!” while others compared it to stylish vehicles like the Thar.