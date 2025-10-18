After gold car, meet Dubai’s ‘Halal Porsche’

Porsches, sleek, fast, and symbols of wealth, are a common sight in Dubai. But this emerald-gold Porsche has turned heads for a very different reason, lovingly called a “Halal Porsche.”

This car has gone massively viral, winning hearts and sparking curiosity online. It reflects the owner’s deep Islamic faith, captured beautifully by content creator and entrepreneur Ayman Al Yaman. Its not just a luxury machine, says its owner.

It begins with Yaman walking up to the owner standing beside his emerald-gold coated Porsche. “Hey bro, what’s happening here?”

The man smiles and replies, “It’s a Halal Porsche, my friend.”

When asked what makes it ‘Halal,’ the owner explains that the car’s interior is surrounded by Ayat al-Kursi — a powerful verse from the Quran believed to protect against harm and bring blessings.

The interiors of the car showcase stunning shades of emerald green, white, and gold. The dashboard has “Alhamdulillah” (praise be to God) engraved in gold. The interiors of the car showcase stunning shades of emerald green, white, and gold.

“I built this car after consulting with sheikhs. It’s meant to spread positivity and faith, a vehicle of da’wah (inviting people towards good),” he adds.

He then points to the dashboard, where “Alhamdulillah” (praise be to God) is engraved in gold. The owner admits he does not take the car for drive, “I get emotional talking about this car. I really love it,” he says.

Videos goes viral, but internet divided

The video has crossed 7 million views on Instagram. The comments section, however, is divided

A person said, “Give it to me as sadaqa.”

Another wrote, “Allahuma barak amazing.” And one said, “Halal Porsche, nice DeenFluencing.”

Some said it was against the very principles of Islam, “Ignorance. The verses of God is for guidance, made to read, ponder and get the message and learn from it,” said one.

One said, “Fear God. Use verses from the Holy Quran to decorate your cars and homes. I believe that the Quran was revealed to be memorized and acted upon, not for decoration.”

“This is Haram. The car acts as an amulet. Which is forbidden in Islam,” said another