Auto rickshaws return to Yadadri hill shrine after two years

According to MLA Birla Ailaiah, 100 autorickshaws would be permitted up the hill each day based on their serial numbers

Yadadri temple (IANS)

Hyderabad: Autorickshaws were allowed to run to the Yadadri Hill shrine on Sunday, February 11. Due to temple renovation initiatives, the temple banned autorickshaws two years ago.

The restrictions on auto rickshaws was lifted and they were ceremonially waved off by Alair MLA and Government Whip Bheerla Ilaiah.

Around 500 auto drivers made their living by transporting people from the bus stop to the temple. However, sources state that 257 autorickshaw drivers lost their jobs as the temple underwent renovations. They had been protesting for a while, claiming that their livelihood relies on allowing vehicles to drive up the hill.

They were assured by the Congress that autorickshaws would be permitted on the hill during the December elections. Consequently, chief minister Revanth Reddy was informed about the issues and he took the decision.

The auto drivers expressed happiness over the move and hoped that the decision would give a boost to their livelihood.

According to MLA Birla Ailaiah, 100 autorickshaws would be permitted up the hill each day based on their serial numbers. They will also be required to follow police directions and collect the government-fixed rates from devotees.

