Automatic train protection system Kavach commissioned on Bajwa-Ahmedabad route

New Delhi: Indian Railways achieved a significant milestone in ensuring operational safety with the commissioning of the automatic train protection system Kavach on the 96-km Bajwa-Ahmedabad section in Western Railway, a press note by the ministry said on Monday.

Kavach is an indigenously developed automatic train protection (ATP) system, which is a highly technology-intensive system. It helps loco pilots in running trains within specified speed limits by the automatic application of brakes in case they fail to do so.

“The Vadodara Division (WR) has achieved a quantum leap in safety standards today (Dec 29) with the successful commissioning of the Kavach System on the critical Bajwa-Ahmedabad (BJW-ADI) section, first in Western Railway,” it added.

Officials said that being the first Kavach commissioning of Western Railway in the Vadodara Division, it is a historic milestone for the Indian Railways.

Providing a technical snapshot of the project, they said 17 stations have been covered on the 96-km route with 23 towers and 20 Kavach buildings.

The ministry said the Kavach-equipped maiden train, Vadodara-Ahmedabad Sankalp Fast Passenger, ran with 11 coaches on the route after its successful commissioning of the automatic train protection system.

“This system is now fully functional to automatically mitigate safety risks, ensuring prevention of consequences arising due to signal passed at danger (SPAD or red signal jump), automatic speed control, protection against head-on and rear-end collisions and automatic whistling at Level Crossing gates,” officials said.