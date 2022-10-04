Avalanche in Draupadi’s Danda-2 peak

Dehradun: SDRF teams leave from Sahastradhara helipad to rescue the trainees trapped in an avalanche in Draupadi's Danda-2 mountain peak, in Dehradun district. (PTI Photo) Dehradun: SDRF teams leave from Sahastradhara helipad to rescue the trainees trapped in an avalanche in Draupadi's Danda-2 mountain peak, in Dehradun district. (PTI Photo) Dehradun: SDRF teams leave from Sahastradhara helipad to rescue the trainees trapped in an avalanche in Draupadi's Danda-2 mountain peak, in Dehradun district. (PTI Photo)