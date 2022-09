Lucknow: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appointed retired IAS officer and former Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Avanish Awasthi, as his advisor.

Awasthi retired from service on August 31.

According to an official order, Awasthi’s term will be till February 28, 2023 and he will advise the Chief Minister in administrative matters.