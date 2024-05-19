Avatar VFX team to handle CG for Vijay’s ‘GOAT’

Chennai: Vijay and director Venkat Prabhu are teaming up for the highly anticipated Tamil film GOAT (The Greatest of All Time). Set for a grand theatrical release on September 5, this high-budget fantasy movie promises an unparalleled visual experience.

Hollywood VFX Expertise

To enhance the film’s visual effects, the makers have partnered with a Hollywood team known for their work on blockbuster films like “Avatar”, “Captain Marvel”, and ”Avengers: Endgame”. This collaboration marks the Hollywood VFX unit’s entry into Kollywood after a hiatus of four years.

Intriguingly, “GOAT” employs a de-aging technique to film Vijay’s younger portions. Fans are excited about this innovative approach, which adds to the film’s appeal. The multi-starrer drama also features several popular faces in key roles, and the music is scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Vijay will be seen in two different looks in the film, which is reported to be a time travel story As the VFX work progresses, Vijay and Venkat Prabhu are closely monitoring the process at a studio in Los Angeles, USA.