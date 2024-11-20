Average home price in Hyderabad crosses Rs 1 cr, rises by over 36 pc

Hyderabad: As disposable incomes and private consumption rise, the average price of homes sold in Hyderabad reached Rs 1.15 crore in the first six months of this fiscal year, compared to Rs 84 lakh during the corresponding period of FY24, marking an increase of over 36 percent year-on-year.

The city has seen record new launches and sales of higher-priced homes amid increasing demand for luxury housing post-pandemic, according to a report by the real estate services company ANAROCK.

Decline in units sold

Approximately 29,940 units worth Rs 25,059 crore were sold in Hyderabad in H1 FY2024. In contrast, approximately 27,820 units worth Rs 31,993 crore were sold in H1 FY2025.

Although the number of units sold declined, the total sales value increased in the city.

Following is the average home prices in Hyderabad and other cities

Cities Average ticket size H1FY24 (in crore) Average ticket size H1FY25 (in crore) Bangalore 0.84 1.21 Hyderabad 0.84 1.15 Chennai 0.72 0.95 Pune 0.66 0.85 Kolkata 0.53 0.61 NCR 0.93 1.45 MMR 1.47 1.47 Total 1.00 1.23 Source: ANAROCK

Not just Hyderabad, other cities too see surge in home price

The average price of homes sold in the top seven cities rose to Rs 1.23 crore in the first six months of this fiscal year, compared to Rs 1 crore during the corresponding period of FY24, a 23 percent year-on-year increase.

“Over 2,27,400 units worth approximately Rs 2,79,309 crore were sold across the top seven cities between April and September 2024. In contrast, the same period in FY2024 saw approximately 2,35,200 units worth Rs 2,35,800 crore sold,” said Anuj Puri, Chairman of Anarock Group.

Despite a 3 percent drop in overall unit sales, the total sales value increased by 18 percent compared to the previous year, underscoring the strong demand for luxury homes, he added.

Among the top seven cities, Delhi-NCR recorded the highest growth in average ticket size, at 56%. The average price rose from around Rs 93 lakh in H1 FY2024 to over Rs 1.45 crore in H1 FY2025.

Around 32,315 units worth Rs 30,154 crore were sold in Delhi-NCR in H1 FY2024, compared to 32,120 units worth Rs 46,611 crore in H1 FY2025. The value of sold inventory increased by 55 percent during this period, even though the total number of units sold declined by 1 percent.

At 44 percent, Bengaluru saw the second-highest jump in average ticket size among the top seven cities. The average price increased from Rs 84 lakh in H1 FY2024 to Rs 1.21 crore in H1 FY2025. Although nearly the same number of units (31,381) were sold, their total value rose to Rs 37,863 crore, the report said.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), however, showed no change in the average ticket size during this period.

In H1 FY2024, the average ticket size of sold units in MMR was Rs 1.47 crore. Approximately 76,410 units worth Rs 1,12,356 crore were sold during that time. In H1 FY2025, around 77,735 units worth Rs 1,14,529 crore were sold, according to the report.