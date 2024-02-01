Average human life expectancy in Saudi Arabia rises to 77.6 years

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has seen a significant rise in average human life expectancy, reaching 77.6 years in 2023, conpared to 74 years in 2016. This achievement is due to health and medical advancements in the Kingdom.

This came in a report issued by the “Health Sector Transformation Programme,” one of the “Vision 2030” programmes, on the health transformation process and the most prominent achievements during the year 2023.

The increase in life expectancy is attributed to government policies and decisions to enhance the quality of life and healthcare for citizens and residents.

Such as by spreading the culture of walking, reduce salt intake, disclose calorie information, and improve health services to enhance prevention against health risks.

لأن صحتكم أولوية يستمر العطاء ..

ومن أجلها تضافرت الجهود خلال عام 2023، سعيًا لتحقيق مستهدفات #رؤية_السعودية_2030 والتحول الصحي لتمكين مجتمعٍ حيوي ينعم بالصحة. pic.twitter.com/Owc97b8HpZ — برنامج تحول القطاع الصحي (@HSTP_2030) January 30, 2024

The report showed that one million people underwent exploratory diabetes screening, with 11,000 early detection cases, and 160,000 women underwent early breast cancer screening, resulting in 654 early detection cases in 2023.

On the other hand, it has been observed that the number of deaths from road accidents has decreased by almost half since the launch of “Vision 2030”, and this is one of the program’s goals in enhancing traffic safety.

This detection contributes to the treatment of cases discovered in their early stages.