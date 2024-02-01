Hattan Alsaif, first Saudi woman to sign with global MMA promotion

Riyadh: Muay Thai athlete Hattan Alsaif has become the first Saudi woman to sign a contract with a global MMA promotion.

In a statement, on Tuesday, January 30, the Professional Fighters League (PFL) announced the historic signing of Alsaif to an exclusive, multi-fight contract.

She is anticipated to make her amateur debut with the PFL before the end of the year.

“Receiving a contract from the PFL is a dream come true for me,” Alsaif said in a statement.

“As the first Saudi woman signed to a global MMA contract I do not take the responsibility lightly, and I am committed to representing my country.”

She added, “I hope to pave the way for aspiring female fighters. I am thankful to God and the PFL for this incredible opportunity.”

Ray Sefo, president of fighter operations at the PFL, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Alsaif, a truly groundbreaking athlete, to the PFL.”

“In collaboration with our partner, SRJ Sports, PFL is dedicated to discovering exceptional fighters like Alsaif and championing the cause of women in MMA in the region. Our goal is to provide them with a global platform to showcase their skill sets.”

Alsaif, is a 22-year-old gold medal winner at the 2023 International Federation of Muay Thai Associations World Championships, an event in which she was awarded “Breakthrough Female Athlete.”

Continuing her success, Alsaif took first place at the World Combat Games and the Saudi Games in 2023.

She was raised by her grandmother after losing both of her parents when she was 10 years old, but she attributes her success to Muay Thai for saving her.

Alsaif’s perseverance has served as an inspiration to those who, like her, are dealing with trauma and mental health issues.

Her exposure to combat sports began with boxing at a neighbourhood gym in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and swiftly turned into an obsession with Muay Thai.