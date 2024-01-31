Saudi Arabia hosts yoga championship in Makkah

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) recently hosted the second Saudi Open Yoga Asana Championship, and the first-ever in Makkah.

The championship was held on Saturday, January 27, at the Al-Wahda Club, featured 54 girls and 10 boys from Jeddah, Makkah, Madinah, Taif, and other cities.

It was held in the presence of president of the Saudi Yoga Committee, Nouf Al-Marwaai, and Consul General of India (CGI) Mohammed Shahid Alam.

The championship’s main highlight was the recognition of the top three winners in each category, who were awarded medals specifically designed for the event — and made from 24-carat gold-plated silver — by the Royal Al-Sharq Jewelry Factory in Jeddah.

Taking to X, Al-Marwai expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Sports for supporting the organization’s efforts in promoting yoga.

The first Saudi Open Yoga Asana Championship was held at University of Science and Technology in Jeddah in December 2022.

In November 2017, Saudi Arabia’s ministry of commerce approved the teaching and practice of yoga as a sport in the Kingdom.

On March 9, 2022, an introductory lecture was held that highlighted the cooperation between the SYC (Saudi Yoga Committee) and the Saudi School Sports Federation.

Nouf Marwaai is the first Saudi Yogacharya. Marwaai is also the founder of the Arab Yoga Foundation, which was established in 2010. It was the first yoga organization in the Gulf region.