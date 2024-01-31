Saudi Arabia bans children’s strollers in mataf area

The decision was announced by the Grand Mosque and Prophet's Mosque's General Authority to improve safety and streamline crowd management within the premises.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st January 2024 6:16 pm IST
Saudi Arabia bans children's strollers in mataf area
Representative image (Photo: Unsplash)

Riyadh: The authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) recently imposed a ban on children’s strollers in the circumambulation area around the Holy Kaaba known as the mataf in the Grand Mosque in Makkah, local media reported.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The decision was announced by the Grand Mosque and Prophet’s Mosque’s General Authority to improve safety and streamline crowd management within the premises.

However, they are allowed on the upper floors of the mataf and in the ma’sa area, where the ritual between Safa and Marwa occurs within the mosque. The entry of strollers will be permitted through the King Fahd Expansion area, the Arabic daily Okaz reported.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Saudi Arabia allows Nikah ceremonies in Grand Mosque, Prophet’s Mosque

The authority stated that children’s strollers are also prohibited from entering the Grand Mosque if there is crowding on the Mataf and Masa’a floors.

The Saudi government is prioritizing the provision of comprehensive facilities and arrangements to facilitate the ease and comfort of Haj and Umrah pilgrims’ rituals.

Millions of Muslims, who cannot physically or financially afford the annual Haj, flock to Saudi Arabia to perform the Umrah pilgrimage.

On Monday, January 8, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s minister of Haj and Umrah, Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, said that the number of Umrah pilgrims coming from abroad during the year 2023 has achieved a historic record of 13.55 million.

Saudi Arabia anticipates 10 million foreign Muslims to participate in the current Umrah pilgrimage.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st January 2024 6:16 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button