Saudi Arabia allows Nikah ceremonies in Grand Mosque, Prophet’s Mosque

Riyadh: In a significant development, the authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) have allowed conducting Nikah ceremonies, or marriage contracts, at the Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah, local media reported.

The initiative launched by the Saudi ministry of Haj and Umrah to facilitate the efficient and convenient formation of Nikah at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

It aims to enhance the experiences of pilgrims and visitors.

Also Read Saudi Arabia to implement barcode scanning for visiting Rawdah in Madinah

As per a report by Arabic daily Al Watan, this initiative presents an opportunity for event planning companies to introduce creative and respectful ideas for organizing sacred events.

Saudi marriage official Musaed Al Jabri emphasized the religious permissibility of a nikkah at the mosque, citing Prophet Mohammed’s example who performed a companion’s nuptial rite at the mosque.

Al Jabri stated that it is a common practice among locals in Madinah to conduct marriage contracts at the Prophet’s Mosque.

Also Read Watch: Saudi Arabia discovers longest cave in Madinah

“Some of them have the tradition of inviting most relatives of the would-be married couple. Often, the house of the wife-to-be’s family can’t accommodate all the invitees. So, the nuptial contract is conducted at the Prophet’s Mosque or the Quba Mosque (the first mosque built in Islam),” he added.

According to him, some individuals believe that performing a marriage contract at the mosque brings blessings and good fortune.

However, the nikah guidelines emphasize avoiding loud noises and respecting the sanctity of the place, while also advising against excessive consumption of coffee, sweets, or food.