Watch: Saudi Arabia discovers longest cave in Madinah

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Geological Survey (SGS) recently discovered Abu Al-Waul Cave, the longest cave in the Kingdom, as a new geological tourist destination in the Khaybar Mountains in the northeast of Madinah.

A spokesperson for the SGS Tariq Abaalkhail said that a specialized geological team documented the longest basalt cave in the Kingdom, extending about five kilometres in length.

The cave, dating back to 400 years BC, was named Abu Al-Waul after the large number of ibex skeletons found in it. It is is set to undergo technical studies before it can be opened to tourists.

This cave is a significant tourist attraction that supports the Geotourism Department’s geopark projects.

This cave joins 300 caves that were discovered over the past years, the majority of which are located in the central region north of Riyadh, Al-Samman, the eastern region, and the Al-Harrat region.

Saudi Vision 2030 aims to exploit caves for tourism, boost the national economy, raise societal awareness, and explore desert eco-tourism opportunities, with work underway to uncover more sites.