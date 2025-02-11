Avian Influenza: Telangana collectors told to stay alert on HPAI

All of the Telangana district collectors have also been asked to report any unusual deaths of birds.

Photo of Yunus Lasania Yunus Lasania Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th February 2025 8:07 pm IST
Telangana veterinary and animal husbandry officials on high alert due to spread of Avian Influenza.

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday, February 11, wrote to all district collectors to create awareness among poultry farmers about a highly pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) that has been reported in other states and to contain the spread of the disease among the poultry population.

According to a memo released by Sabyasachi Ghost, special chief secretary to government, all the district collectors have been asked to create awareness among poultry farmers in Telangana and the public as well about HPAI prevention.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Chilkur Balaji priest attackers planned parallel govt, army

The memo by the Telangana special chief secretary has asked the collectors to emphasize on the role of bio-security measures and to also prevent the transport of sick birds and also on the proper disposal of dead birds.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

All of the Telangana district collectors have also been asked to report any unusual deaths of birds to the Animal Husbandry department as well with regard to HPAI or the avian influenza.

Tags
Photo of Yunus Lasania Yunus Lasania Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th February 2025 8:07 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button