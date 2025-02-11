Avian Influenza: Telangana collectors told to stay alert on HPAI

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday, February 11, wrote to all district collectors to create awareness among poultry farmers about a highly pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) that has been reported in other states and to contain the spread of the disease among the poultry population.

According to a memo released by Sabyasachi Ghost, special chief secretary to government, all the district collectors have been asked to create awareness among poultry farmers in Telangana and the public as well about HPAI prevention.

The memo by the Telangana special chief secretary has asked the collectors to emphasize on the role of bio-security measures and to also prevent the transport of sick birds and also on the proper disposal of dead birds.

All of the Telangana district collectors have also been asked to report any unusual deaths of birds to the Animal Husbandry department as well with regard to HPAI or the avian influenza.